What The T's Proposed Cuts Could Mean For Transit Riders

November 12, 2020
MBTA riders might need to change their commuting plans starting next year as the T weighs major cuts to service.

The T could eliminate all ferry service, reduce bus service and stop commuter rail service on weekends as it faces a $500 million budget shortfall.

Jim Aloisi is a former state secretary of transportation, and currently sits on the board of the advocacy group Transit Matters. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the service cuts and what they'll mean for transit riders.

This segment airs on November 13, 2020.

