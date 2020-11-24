In most quarters, the presidential election is over. The federal agency tasked with funding the White House transition has declared Joe Biden the apparent winner, allowing the transition to a Biden administration to officially begin. Closely contested states like Michigan, Georgia and Nevada are certifying their results this week; and some Republicans are now calling for the White House to accept the results as well.

But millions of Americans remain unconvinced, as President Trump continues to make unsubstantiated claims that the election was stolen from him.

WBUR's Bob Oakes checked in with two New Hampshire Republican voters for their views on the election results and where the United States goes from here.

Dan Innis is a hotelier and professor of marketing and hospitality management at the university of New Hampshire.

Leah Wolczko is a 8th grade biology teacher in Manchester.