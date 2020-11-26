On Black Friday in 2015, former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis went viral for collecting turkey carcasses.

Thanks to a story in The Boston Globe, Dukakis's Thanksgiving tradition of collecting the leftover turkey bones from friends and family in order to make several months worth of turkey soup, sent Twitter users into fits of humor and dismay.

So when WBUR's Bob Oakes spoke with the former governor recently for an unrelated assignment, he made sure to ask if the tradition still continues in 2020.

In a word, the answer is "no" — but for reasons other than the coronavirus pandemic.