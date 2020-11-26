WBUR News WBUR News

Support the news

Mike Dukakis Is No Longer Accepting Turkey Carcasses03:12
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 26, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Former Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis and his wife, Kitty, display a turkey carcass left at their home in Brookline on Nov. 25, 2017. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Former Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis and his wife, Kitty, display a turkey carcass left at their home in Brookline on Nov. 25, 2017. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

On Black Friday in 2015, former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis went viral for collecting turkey carcasses.

Thanks to a story in The Boston Globe, Dukakis's Thanksgiving tradition of collecting the leftover turkey bones from friends and family in order to make several months worth of turkey soup, sent Twitter users into fits of humor and dismay.

So when WBUR's Bob Oakes spoke with the former governor recently for an unrelated assignment, he made sure to ask if the tradition still continues in 2020.

In a word, the answer is "no" — but for reasons other than the coronavirus pandemic.

This segment aired on November 26, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Wilder Fleming Twitter Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.

More…

Support the news