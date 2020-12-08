Time is running out for Congress to pass a bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill before the end of the year.

This week, The Democratic-led House and Republican-majority Senate are expected to approve a one-week stopgap funding bill. That would allow more time to negotiate a broader spending plan, which could include around $900 billion in coronavirus relief funds.

But the two branches are still at odds over the specifics in that relief package. For more, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes was joined by Massachusetts' U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark.