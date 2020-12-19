The Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. That makes the vaccine developed by the Cambridge pharmaceutical company the second vaccine — alongside the Pfizer vaccine — to join the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Doctor Paul Sax, the clinical director of division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital, joined WBUR's Sharon Brody to discuss the the new Moderna vaccine, its approval, and how it differs from the Pfizer vaccine.