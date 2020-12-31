WBUR News WBUR News

Remembering The Lives Lost To COVID-19 In Massachusetts06:40
December 31, 2020
More than 12,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Because of the size of that number, we've often lost sight of them as individuals. An online remembrance service was held earlier this month to remind us of the lives lived. WBUR's Martha Bebinger reports.

This segment aired on December 31, 2020.

Martha Bebinger
Martha Bebinger covers health care and other general assignments for WBUR.

