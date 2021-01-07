WBUR News
Newly Elected Rep. Auchincloss On Facing An Attempted Coup Amid First Days In Office06:36Play
In Massachusetts' all-Democratic congressional delegation, every member is directly blaming the president for Wednesday's attack on the U.S. Capitol.
All of them are calling for President Trump to either be impeached and removed, or removed from office through the 25th Amendment.
Among them is Congressman Jake Auchincloss, who joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.
This segment aired on January 7, 2021.
