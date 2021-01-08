Boston Mayor Marty Walsh appears to be heading to Washington as President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for labor secretary, which means the race for City Hall is now incumbent-free.

While just two candidates have thrown their hats in the ring so far, nearly a dozen are are said to be thinking about joining the fray.

For a preview of what's expected to be a crowded, lively and historically diverse race, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes turned to democratic political analyst Michael Curry.