WBUR News
Support the news
With Walsh Out Of The Way, The Mayoral Race Is Wide Open07:14Play
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh appears to be heading to Washington as President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for labor secretary, which means the race for City Hall is now incumbent-free.
While just two candidates have thrown their hats in the ring so far, nearly a dozen are are said to be thinking about joining the fray.
For a preview of what's expected to be a crowded, lively and historically diverse race, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes turned to democratic political analyst Michael Curry.
This segment aired on January 8, 2021.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.
Support the news