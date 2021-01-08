WBUR News WBUR News

With Walsh Out Of The Way, The Mayoral Race Is Wide Open07:14
January 08, 2021
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh appears to be heading to Washington as President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for labor secretary, which means the race for City Hall is now incumbent-free.

While just two candidates have thrown their hats in the ring so far, nearly a dozen are are said to be thinking about joining the fray.

For a preview of what's expected to be a crowded, lively and historically diverse race, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes turned to democratic political analyst Michael Curry.

This segment aired on January 8, 2021.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

Wilder Fleming Twitter Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.

