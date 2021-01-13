WBUR News
'He Is Unhinged And Dangerous': Rep. Clark On 2nd Push To Impeach Trump
The House is set to continue with new impeachment proceedings Wednesday against President Trump for inciting the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.
That comes after Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday night that he would not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.
For more on this, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark, the assistant speaker of the House.
