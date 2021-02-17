The former Boston FBI agent convicted of being an informant for the now dead Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger will ask for compassionate release from prison Wednesday.

John Connolly is serving a 40-year sentence in Florida for his role in a series of killings. Connolly is 80 and his lawyer says he should be released because of numerous health problems and for being at risk for COVID-19.

Former WBUR reporter David Boeri, who closely followed the Bulger saga and trial for years, joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.