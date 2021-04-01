Support the news
Opening Day: What's In Store For The 2021 Red Sox
It's opening day for the Red Sox, who begin their 2021 season Thursday afternoon at home against the Baltimore Orioles. And for the first time since 2019 they'll be playing in front of fans.
Bob Oakes of WBUR's Morning Edition sat down with Boston Globe sports reporter Alex Speier to discuss the team's changed-up roster and the chances that they could out-do last year's poor performance.
This segment aired on April 1, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
