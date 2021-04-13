President Of The Boston Fed 'Feeling Very Optimistic' About The Economy

"We're at the stage of the pandemic where we're definitely seeing light at the end of the tunnel."

That's according to Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank in Boston, who cites a stronger than expected vaccine rollout coupled with generous lending policies, near-zero interest rates and robust fiscal stimulus from the federal government.

But Rosengren remains concerned about racial and gender disparities in the recovery — and in the economy at large. He joined WBUR Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss his optimism and his concerns.