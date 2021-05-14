Domestic Violence Advocates Describe Increased Demand For Support Services During Pandemic

Every day, Neyda DeJesus answers calls from domestic violence survivors seeking help. One of her first questions is always the same: “Are you in a safe place to talk to me right now?”

DeJesus is the residential director at the Women’s Resource Center, a domestic violence prevention agency in Newport. She runs the center’s 12-bed emergency shelter, as well as its transitional housing program, where domestic violence survivors and their children can stay for up to two years while they look for a safe, permanent home.

Even before COVID-19, DeJesus said, the center couldn’t keep up with requests for housing.

“There's never enough beds, whether we have a high increase in calls or a decrease in calls,” she said. “We can't serve everyone because we just don't have enough beds.”

Since the pandemic began, the problem has only gotten worse. Last summer, the Women’s Resource Center rented additional space to double the emergency shelter’s capacity. With those extra beds, the center managed to shelter twice as many people last year as it did the year before.

But Executive Director Jessica Walsh said demand for housing still far exceeded — and even now, continues to exceed — what her agency can provide.

“Suddenly, having to be home 24/7 with a person who was abusive became very untenable and very unsafe. And so the requests for shelter just skyrocketed,” Walsh said.

Calls to domestic violence helplines have increased statewide during the pandemic. Last July, calls increased by more than 90% compared to 2019. (Courtesy The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence via The Public's Radio)

That was true statewide and nationally. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which is made up of ten member agencies including the Women’s Resource Center, kept its 24-hour helpline open throughout the pandemic. During some months in 2020, calls were up 90% compared to the previous year.

And advocates say there’s been an increase in how much support survivors need. While the demand for shelter has increased at agencies like the Women’s Resource Center, so have requests for other services, like counseling, support groups and help with public benefits.

“All of a sudden, it felt like every client had an acute need because suddenly all of the systems that they were using to provide for their families, to survive, to make ends meet, had different roles,” Walsh said. “Nobody knew how to access the supports that they needed.”