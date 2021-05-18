Advertisement
Amid Conflict With Palestine, Checking In With People On The Ground In Israel06:48Play
Amid the latest Israeli conflict with Hamas — in which more than 200 Palestinians have been killed, along with 10 Israelis, WBUR's Bob Oakes connected with two people on the ground there.
Guy Ben-Aharon is an Israeli Jew who splits his time between Tel Aviv and Boston, where he’s involved in the performing arts community. Rana Abu Fraih is a filmmaker of Palestinian and Bedouin descent. She also lives in Tel Aviv. Both joined WBUR's Morning Edition.
This segment aired on May 18, 2021.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.
Advertisement
Advertisement