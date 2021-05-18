Amid the latest Israeli conflict with Hamas — in which more than 200 Palestinians have been killed, along with 10 Israelis, WBUR's Bob Oakes connected with two people on the ground there.

Guy Ben-Aharon is an Israeli Jew who splits his time between Tel Aviv and Boston, where he’s involved in the performing arts community. Rana Abu Fraih is a filmmaker of Palestinian and Bedouin descent. She also lives in Tel Aviv. Both joined WBUR's Morning Edition.