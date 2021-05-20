WBUR News

Former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick Appointed To Federal Technology Commission04:53
May 20, 2021
What is the future of technology in America — and how should the government help guide it there?

That's the focus of a new, privately-led commission that will advise President Biden to develop a national technology agenda.

One of the three co-chairs in former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.

This segment aired on May 20, 2021.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

