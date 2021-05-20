Advertisement
Former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick Appointed To Federal Technology Commission04:53Play
What is the future of technology in America — and how should the government help guide it there?
That's the focus of a new, privately-led commission that will advise President Biden to develop a national technology agenda.
One of the three co-chairs in former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.
This segment aired on May 20, 2021.
