Illustrator and author Eric Carle is being remembered for his many children’s books, including “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” — and the museum of picture book art he founded with his wife.

Carle died this week at the age of 91, in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Katrina Fitzpatrick and her two children, who are 4 and 2, visit the Eric Carle Museum in Amherst every week. They run around a lot, make art in a studio designed for children, and there’s story time.

“They always talk about how children see the world first through pictures and [the kids] absolutely love the art that Eric does,” Fitzpatrick said.

Carle’s first book was “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” but he is best known for writing and illustrating “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

It was groundbreaking, said Anita Sylvie, who’s been a force in children’s book publishing for decades. Sylvie said Carle spawned an entire field of children’s books.

“So this is the end of the ‘60s,” she said. “If you’re doing if you’re doing picture books, you’re doing picture books for, you know, kids — first, second, third grade.”

And Carle’s tactile books for smaller kids, with dye cuts — those holes made by the hungry caterpillar — they weren’t yet being printed in the U.S.