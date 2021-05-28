Memorial Day Festivities Return, As State Lifts Pandemic Restrictions

Some traditional Memorial Day weekend festivities are returning this year, after the state announced plans to lift pandemic restrictions on parades and other large gatherings.

A pop-up "flag garden" has returned to Boston Common, featuring more than 37,000 American flags — one for every Massachusetts service member who has died in battle since the Revolutionary War.

Volunteers like Flora Han drove star-spangled banners into the ground, one by one, in searing heat this week. Han works for the Home Base Program in Charlestown, a veterans' service group cofounded by Massachusetts General Hospital and the Red Sox Foundation.

"I really missed it last year," said Han, who brought along her 4-year-old daughter. "This year, I'm so glad that I can be part of it."

The flag garden was organized by the nonprofit Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund. Melida Arredondo, who lost her step-son, Alex, in Iraq in 2004, helped conceive the temporary monument more than a decade ago. It quickly became a cherished sight every May, until 2020, when state officials discouraged people from gathering.

Arredondo said the display is a public reminder that Memorial Day is "not a barbecue weekend" for families who— have lost loved ones in combat.

"Every day is Memorial Day for somebody like myself," she said.