Boston To New York In Under 2 Hours? Lawmakers Lobby For Bullet Train In Infrastructure Deal

For years, Doug McGarrah has suffered from bullet train envy.

"Those of us who have been fortunate enough to travel to places like Spain or Japan, we all marvel at these wonderful ways of getting around on high-speed rail," said McGarrah, a partner at the law firm Foley Hoag in Boston. "We come back to America, and we get on our systems that are — let's just say substandard."

But with Congress debating a massive infrastructure bill, McGarrah and other proponents of high-speed railways hope to seize the moment.

McGarrah is co-chair of North Atlantic Rail, a $105 billion proposal to expand and accelerate passenger train service in New England and New York.

The main pitch: Zip from Boston to New York in just an hour and 40 minutes, less than half the current travel time. It's the kind of idea McGarrah didn't consider realistic until some key pieces fell into place.

"First Biden is elected," McGarrah said. "He's Amtrak Joe, so maybe there's an opportunity. And then the Georgia Senate victory."

Democrats took control of Congress when they flipped Georgia's two Senate seats in January, giving the president a better chance to pass a $2 trillion infrastructure package as part of his pandemic recovery plan.

A lot of federal money could be available, though some lawmakers want to spend considerably less. And the competition is intense for whatever money Congress does approve.

Many representatives from New England and New York are on board with North Atlantic Rail. Massachusetts' entire House delegation, plus 14 other members of Congress, signed a letter supporting the project.

At an event in Roxbury, Rep. Ayanna Pressley said North Atlantic Rail will create jobs in her district, which she described as "the hardest hit in the commonwealth by this pandemic."