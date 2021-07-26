CSA Craze Continues As Pandemic Wanes, Benefiting Local Farmers

Siena Farms spans about 60 acres on the Sudbury-Concord line, but owner Chris Kurth had been on the edge of bankruptcy for two decades.

"Year after year I could not figure out how to make it a stable, good, strong business," he said. "I was having tons of fun, but it was not working as a business."

But that all changed in 2020. While the pandemic slammed many businesses, it became an unexpected opportunity for local farms like Kurth's to expand their sales by selling portions of their harvest directly to consumers, also known as farm shares or community supported agriculture.

Practically overnight, Siena Farms' membership grew from 500 to 2,000 last year as many customers understandably felt nervous about shopping at the grocery store and opted instead of buy regular boxes of full of crops from local farmers. And even as the pandemic eases, Siena says its CSA business is holding steady and customers have renewed their memberships.

Not every farm is enjoying such success, and there is no CSA trade group collecting industry-wide figures. But anecdotal evidence suggests the CSA surge is a statewide — and even nationwide — trend, said Susan Scheufele, who teaches vegetable production at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

"There's definitely a good number of people who were first-time CSA members last year and got a taste for how fun it can be to be really connected to their local farm and eat really seasonally," Scheufele said. "A lot of those folks are sticking around."