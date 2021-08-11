Here We Go Again: Get Ready For The Region's Third Heat Wave

It seems like there's a point in the summer where the heat gets to even the hardiest of folks. The next three days may bring many of you to that conclusion.

You've likely noticed all the humidity in the air which arrived yesterday and will continue right through Friday. Dew points, which measure the amount of moisture in the air, will be between 75 and perhaps even as high as 80. This is basically record territory — it's as humid as it ever gets here in New England. This moisture won’t allow temperatures to fall at night, meaning it remains at or over 80 degree even until midnight.

Dew points will be in the mid to upper 70s during this heat wave. (WeatherBELL)

When you factor in humidity with temperatures around 90 on Wednesday and in the mid to upper 90s Thursday and Friday, it will feel easily over a hundred and perhaps even as hot as 110 degrees.

It will feel over 100 degrees for three days in a row this week. (NOAA)

While there is a heat advisory for Wednesday afternoon, we may see a heat warning for Thursday and Friday. That's a little more serious. This is the type of heat where you really do need to pay attention to how much time you spend outside and stay hydrated. Heat exhaustion and even heat stroke are definitely possible in this type of weather.

A heat wave is officially three days of 90-degree temperatures in a row. We will easily do that, and perhaps add a fourth day on Saturday. Our June heat wave did last longer, but temperatures this week will likely feel hotter.

There could be a few scattered showers the first part of Wednesday and in the afternoon. There's also the opportunity for thunderstorms to develop in this kind of pattern, and some of those could be strong to severe.

If you do get a storm, it won't really do much to cool you off and may actually make it even more humid. Storms are possible Thursday and Friday, but some of you won’t see anything at all; that is just the nature of this type of pattern.

There might be some severe weather later Thursday as the heat reaches its peak in the afternoon. (NOAA)

If you're on Cape Cod or the Islands it will be cooler, but still very humid this week. Temperatures will stay under 90 degrees. The heat wave will break on Sunday with lower levels of humidity and temperatures back to more seasonable levels, which are in the lower 80s.