For Many In Boston, Debates Over Exam School Policy Distract From Larger Issues

Just before dinner on most weekdays, one can usually find 9-year old Isabella Kim playing an American Sign Language game with her 12 year old sister Madeline in their north end home.

"Who is this?" asks Madeline as she shows Isabella a photo of their father. She quickly signs the word for "Dad" by spreading out her fingers and putting her thumb on her forehead.

Madeline Kim, 12, shows her younger sister Isabella, 9, flash cards as they play the American Sign Language vocabulary game in the kitchen at their home in the North End. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Both girls are in the Boston Public Schools system. Isabella, who is hard of hearing, attends the Horace Mann School for the Deaf, and Madeline just got into the Boston Latin School, one of BPS’ three exam schools.

"In our family we have two very different things going on where the system is affecting the futures of our children and our family," said Charlie Kim, the girls' father.

Kim watched the debate over exam school admissions, and which students had access to them, last year when his daughter was applying. But at the time, he was trying to deal with a more pressing issue in his eyes: the extensive water damage at the Horace Mann School for the Deaf.

Fourth floor ceiling tiles and walls stained from leaking from the roof in a hallway at Horace Mann School for the Deaf in Allston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Water damage has been an issue at the school for years. When WBUR toured the building in 2019 the district had recently announced plans to close the building at the end of the 2022 school year, citing major structural issues.

"There are sharp rusty things coming out of the walls," explains Kim of the current conditions inside the school. "You see water leaking in on electrical things like overhead projectors."

It frustrates Kim that the Horace Mann School — at the brink of a building closure — hardly gets noticed. And yet, the exam schools get an abundance of attention from the school committee and the public.

"I think it’s wrong, the amount of time and effort and political capitol that is placed into an exam school," he says. "We understand it’s a jewel, but it should be a model of what should happen throughout the rest of the district."

Damaged ceiling tiles due to rain leaking from the roof in a fourth floor office of the Jackson/Mann K-8 School in Allston. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

While the district’s three exam schools don’t get more city funding than other district schools, Kim believes that all the attention they receive comes at the expense of other issues at BPS. Most district buildings lack air conditioning and 40% don’t have a functioning library.

City councilor Lydia Edwards believes the exam schools’ long, storied history, especially the Boston Latin School, is a major reason why it attracts so much consideration.

"You’re dealing with institutions that have existed for hundreds of years and there’s a whole rich history that comes with that — good, bad or whatever," Edwards says. "It’s almost like asking 'Why is Harvard an elite institution'... It’s unfair to say 'Why are you guys focused on this now.' It’s never not been focused on."

But Edwards adds a lot of pressure around exam school policy also comes from parents.

"Families believe that that’s a golden ticket in some cases," she said.