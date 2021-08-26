A statewide indoor mask mandate is now in effect for Massachusetts K-12 public schools.

State Education Commissioner Jeff Riley announced the mandate Wednesday. It applies to students above the age of 5, faculty and staff. There are exemptions for medical, religious or behavioral reasons, and students will be allowed to remove masks while eating and drinking.

The rule comes following weeks of often contentious meetings, as local districts weighed their own mask policies. It's welcome news to Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, who joined WBUR's Morning Edition.