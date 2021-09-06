Primary care has been under stress for years. It’s a medical field with high demands and relatively low incomes, at least among doctors.

When COVID-19 arrived, those practices took a huge hit. Despite measures to make up for lost revenue, many are still struggling.

On a recent morning, Amy Jewitt, of Hadley, brought her 2-month-old baby, Summer, for a physical with physician assistant Sarah Vacca.

“Let me see you on your belly,” Vacca says to Summer, setting her on the exam table, over a few light gurgles. “Any diaper rashes?” Vacca asks Jewitt.

Physician assistant Sarah Vacca with her patient, Summer. (Karen Brown/NEPM)

This is one of the only times Jewitt has come into the office since the pandemic began. Most of her appointments have been on video.

“Just being in a space where a lot of sick people come is worrying,” Jewitt says, “especially with such a little one.”

For the past year and a half, many patients have been avoiding the doctor’s office — in varying waves.

“It was terrifying. I really thought I was going to lose my practice,” says Dr. Kate Atkinson, who runs primary care offices in Northampton and Amherst.

Early in the pandemic, when patient visits dropped off dramatically, Atkinson’s income dried up. So she laid off some staffers, starting with those who wanted to reduce hours, and quickly ramped up televisits.

In March 2020, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered insurers to reimburse telehealth at the same rate as office visits and to waive those copays, “which for Massachusetts was a godsend,” explains Atkinson. “I mean, it really saved us. People actually wanted to keep their appointments.”

Atkinson says she got a $520,000 business loan — since forgiven — from COVID relief legislation. That helped for about a year.

“The problem for us financially has really just been recent,” she says.

'We Have To Think Twice Before Ordering Supplies'

Although in-person visits are up since the early days of COVID, many patients want to stick with telemedicine. But some insurance companies have cut back on reimbursement for telehealth.

Atkinson has also noticed that more of her patients have publicly funded insurance plans — such as MassHealth, the Medicaid program in Massachusetts — which typically pay less to doctors.

“We worry about how we're going to be able to keep plugging ahead,” she says. “We have to think twice before ordering supplies.”

Observers on a state and national level are worried, too.

The data is sparse, but national surveys from the Primary Care Collaborative, an advocacy and research group, show high burnout and precarious finances among primary care doctors.

“The pivot to remote care did not make up for the revenue that primary care lost,” says Ann Greiner, president and CEO of the collaborative. “The field is still analyzing the data to understand what the implications are.”

The Center for Primary Care at Harvard University estimates private practices lost about $15 billion in 2020.

Many have rebounded through telemedicine and federal assistance, but some gave up.

'The Practice Has Closed Permanently'

Primary Care Associates in Springfield used to care for adults and geriatric patients. But after the pandemic began, the office couldn’t make up the lost income, according to nurse practitioner Julyvette Rodriguez, who worked there. The practice shut down in November.

Now when former patients call, they get a recording that says, “The practice has closed permanently,” with no other information.

The former owner, Dr. Virginia Pamela Peters, did not return messages.

“I think you're going to see some real holes develop across the nation where access becomes very difficult,” says Dr. Robert Phillips, executive director of the Center for Professionalism and Value in Health Care of the American Board of Family Medicine.

Phillips oversees a national registry of 800 rural primary care offices. He says patient visits declined by about 40% in spring 2020 and haven’t totally recovered.

“That means that most practices remain financially underwater,” he says.

And, increasingly, primary care practices are being acquired by larger health systems, including the one Phillips works for in Northern Virginia, now owned by Inova.

“It was basically a survival issue for us,” Phillips says. “We were struggling before the pandemic, but when the pandemic hit, it was a saving throw.”