Although the race has not yet been called, it appears Boston City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George will be facing off in November's election for the next mayor of Boston.

Essaibi George expressed confidence that she would win the second of two spots up for grabs in Tuesday's preliminary election, with City Councilor Andrea Campbell, Acting Mayor Kim Janey and former city economic development chief John Barros all conceding.

Essaibi George joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.