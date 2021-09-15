Advertisement
2021 Boston Mayoral Race
'More Is Possible': Wu Discusses Priorities After Claiming 1st Slot On Boston Mayoral Ballot
City Councilor Michelle Wu appears to be the top vote-getter in the Boston mayoral election.
The Associated Press called the race for Wu early Wednesday morning, as votes were still being tallied across the city and the second contender for the ballot remained undeclared.
Wu joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss her historic win.
This segment aired on September 15, 2021. Audio will be available soon.
