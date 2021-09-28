As School Year Begins, Parent Groups Are Suing To Block Mandatory Masking

Judges across Massachusetts will have to weigh whether state education officials had the right to mandate mask-wearing in all public school buildings this fall.

In the past week, parents seeking to overturn the mandate have filed at least six suits in the state’s superior courts. The first cases are set to begin on Wednesday morning in Dedham and Woburn.

The suits are just the latest local escalation of a polarized national debate over whether education officials are doing too little, or too much, to stop COVID-19 from spreading in schools.

State education commissioner Jeff Riley announced a mask mandate for school buildings back on Aug. 25, describing masks as “an important additional measure to keep students safe in school.”

On Monday, Riley extended that mandate through Nov. 1. Schools that reach a vaccination rate among staff and students of 80% or higher will be able to shed their masks as early as Oct. 15. But for now, with no vaccines yet approved for children aged 5-12, only middle and high schools could hope to qualify.

Arguing 'Overreach'

All six of the suits filed last week name either Riley or the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) as a defendant. The department declined comment through a spokesperson, citing the pending litigation.

Manchester, New Hampshire attorney Robert Fojo filed all but one of the suits, representing plaintiff groups ranging from a group of Tewksbury parents to two nonprofits — Citizens for Medical Freedom and Children’s Health Rights of Massachusetts.

The nonprofits did not respond to requests for comment. But Fojo said their members believe "that masks harm children in numerous ways, and that they’re not effective in curbing the spread of COVID-19" in schools.

As he filed suit in multiple counties last week, Fojo submitted a complaint that directly challenges the masking of students as a public health measure. It draws on scientific literature to cast doubt on its effectiveness, and raises concerns that masks can interfere with learning, breathing, and social connections.

When asked what he made of CDC findings that widespread masking can limit new infections, Fojo said that’s only when the masks are worn correctly — something he said children “seldom” do.

Another suit, filed in Hampden County by another nonprofit, the Family Freedom Endeavor, draws a narrower scope.

Ryan McLane, the Agawam attorney representing the plaintiffs, says “the point of the suit is not to get into efficacy of mask-wearing,” but rather to argue that “nothing gives the [state board of education] the authority to make a statewide mandate.”

The Family Freedom Endeavor, Inc. is a new Florida-based nonprofit founded by Vincent Delaney — who was, until recently, a Massachusetts resident. Delaney challenged Charlie Baker in federal court, saying the state's COVID-related restrictions on places of worship infringed on his religious liberty. Judge William Young ruled in Baker’s favor in January. Delaney's group has since sued several New England colleges and universities to block their vaccine mandates.

The Endeavor’s website mentions its leaders’ “Christian” and “traditional” values. And McLane says the anti-mask movement has a natural appeal among conservatives and traditionalists, given its central criticism of “government overreach.”

But, he says, they’re not a monolith: the group's supporters "come from all different backgrounds — including liberals, progressives... This is a movement that attracts a number of different people.”