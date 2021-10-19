Advertisement
Connecticut's 'Swamp Show' can only be viewed by canoe or kayak05:05Play
Along the Connecticut river an oxbow in Northampton, Massachusetts, has long been a source for landscape paintings of tranquil beauty.
One famous 19th century oil by Thomas Cole was the inspiration for an art show earlier this month, in a bend of the river.
New England Public Media's Jill Kaufman reports works of art hung from trees, floated on water or were partially submerged.
This segment aired on October 19, 2021.
