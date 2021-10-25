Here's what to expect from Tuesday's nor'easter

Monday's soggy weather and Tuesday morning's tropical downpours are just a prelude to the main event, as a Nor'easter gathers strength off the coast.

The storm will continue to gather strength throughout the day in the Mid-Atlantic before it barrels into New England. The evening commute will be very wet, with strong, gusty winds.

The pressure in the storm will eventually become low enough that as the atmosphere tries to balance things out, winds will increase to damaging levels. Wind gusts, especially along the coastline, could reach over 60 mph. This will create significant power outages in some towns that will spread inland toward Route 128.

Because the leaves are still on the trees, even gusts over 35 or 40 mph could bring down large branches and subsequent power lines.

The strongest wind will come later this afternoon through the overnight hours, although they will diminish around 1 or 2 a.m.

Wind gust potential will be most significant at the coastline. (NOAA EDD Model Data)

It's going to remain windy Wednesday — especially the first half of the day — but gusts won't be as strong, and most of the power issues will have already occurred. It may be windy enough, however, that power crews can't restore electricity as quickly as they would like.

By Wednesday evening, the winds will diminish and it will just be breezy on Thursday.

Tides are not astronomically high, so I'm not concerned about coastal flooding beyond some minor stuff. There will be some beach erosion as well.

Rainfall will be about 2 to 4 inches, though a few places may see a bit more than that.

After the morning rain, we get a bit of a lull until the heaviest stuff arrives this evening. Most of the rain will fall then through the early morning hours of Wednesday, with scattered showers after dawn.

Rain could exceed 3 inches in many areas by Wednesday afternoon. (WeatherBELL)

Thursday is a nicer day, but we'll have to watch for another possible coastal storm Friday into Saturday.