The coronavirus metrics in Massachusetts are not looking good.

The seven-day positive-test rate is at a level we haven't seen since spring 2020.

And if last year is any indication, numbers are going to rise after the holidays end.

For a closer look, WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy was joined by Dr. Shira Doron, a hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center and an associate professor of medicine at Tufts.