Our first snowstorm of the season will impact the morning commute on Friday, starting with a burst of heavy snow around sunrise that continues through the morning. A winter storm warning for the city of Boston lasts through 7 p.m.

Winter storm warnings are posted for Boston, but there is still a watch in some areas because it's not clear where the heavier snow band will ultimately be come Friday. (Courtesy NOAA)

Most of the area could expect 3 to 6 inches of snow, but there is a heavier band of precipitation that could give some areas more than 6 inches of snow.

This is a fast moving storm and the heaviest snow will be over before noon with all of it ending early in the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be below freezing during the core of the storm leading to a fluffier snow that is easy to move.

If you haven't put in your driveway stakes or found your snow brush and shovel, here's your reminder.

Snow could be heavy at times on Friday. (David Epstein for WBUR)

If you have a plow blade on your truck and are looking for a job, there are a lot of towns looking for help.

Winds are not going to be particularly strong during this snowstorm, but they will be blowing at 20 to 30 mph at times. There won't be coastal flooding as the system is moving too fast. It's also not that intense and the tides are not astronomically high.

The NAM model has winds gusting only to 30 miles per hour at maximum during the storm, not high for a nor’easter. (Courtesy WeatherBELL)

One of the maps I like to evaluate shows a heavier burst of snow in the 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. window. The map below gives the probability of snowfall rates of at least 1 inch per hour: this chance is high during the morning Friday, especially east of Worcester.

The probability of heavy snow is highest over southeastern Massachusetts and Essex County between 7 and 11 a.m. on Friday. (Courtesy NOAA)

It turns sunny and cold for Saturday with highs just under freezing. You'll definitely need sunglasses with a lot of reflective light across the landscape. A milder day arrives for Sunday before a blast of Arctic air hits us early next week.