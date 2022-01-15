Advertisement
The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills are facing off for the third time this season tonight as the NFL playoffs get underway. The two teams have each notched a win against each other this season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM in Orchard Park, New York.
Heather Prusak covers the Bills as a sports reporter and anchor for WIVB-TV in Buffalo. She joined Weekend Edition to offer some perspective from the Buffalo side of the contest.
This segment aired on January 15, 2022.