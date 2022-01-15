The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills are facing off for the third time this season tonight as the NFL playoffs get underway. The two teams have each notched a win against each other this season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM in Orchard Park, New York.

Heather Prusak covers the Bills as a sports reporter and anchor for WIVB-TV in Buffalo. She joined Weekend Edition to offer some perspective from the Buffalo side of the contest.