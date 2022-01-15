Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: This American Life
DONATE
Local Coverage
LISTEN LIVE: This American Life
DONATE
Local Coverage
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

Home//Local Coverage

New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills face off for the third and final time this season06:56
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 15, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, left, talks to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills prepare to host New England in a wild-card playoff on Saturday night. (Rich Barnes/AP)
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, left, talks to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills prepare to host New England in a wild-card playoff on Saturday night. (Rich Barnes/AP)

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills are facing off for the third time this season tonight as the NFL playoffs get underway. The two teams have each notched a win against each other this season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM in Orchard Park, New York.

Heather Prusak covers the Bills as a sports reporter and anchor for WIVB-TV in Buffalo. She joined Weekend Edition to offer some perspective from the Buffalo side of the contest.

This segment aired on January 15, 2022.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Sharon Brody Twitter News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

More…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Play
Listen Live
This American Life
/00:00
Close