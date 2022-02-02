Once strangers, 2 Afghan women try to find their way in western Mass.

Fati and Malalai didn't know each other before arriving in western Massachusetts. But together, these two Afghan women are figuring out how to navigate life in the U.S. together. Fati, 19, is a student from Afghanistan whose ability to speak English got her on a U.S. plane out of the country in August 2021. "This was a very good point of my life that I knew the language," she said. "I could tell my problem to the soldier, to the American soldier, to please… I am just myself. I'm alone. Let me get in. I am really thankful of that guy, the soldier that led me to get in." Malalai, 46, is a former administrator at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense and mother of six. Her adult children are still in the country. “Every day that passes, it bothers me,” Malalai said, in Dari. “If I lose my children, what can I do then?” We’re not using Fati and Malalai’s full names out of their concern for their family. In November, the two women were placed together in temporary housing in Chicopee. Their lives are connected by chance, but their fears remain the same. They haven’t been able to stop thinking about their family members who are stuck back home.

Malalai’s sons are in hiding. They were in a special militia that targeted and killed Taliban leaders. She worries they’ll be killed. “My son cannot go to a barbershop,” Malalai said. “He cannot purchase anything for the home. They cannot go anywhere because they are being followed.” Fati’s family is also in hiding. She thought they were on the plane to the U.S. military base in Qatar. She remembers the chaos at the airport. When she arrived in Qatar, she realized they didn’t make it on. Now, she’s focused on paving her own way in the U.S., hoping her family will be able to come. “I should be strong, I should be powerful, I should figure out myself,” Fati said. “After that, I can help anyone else, because first you should take care of yourself. And after that, you can help the others. So for supporting my family, I should support first myself.” New apartment, but lingering frustrations In December, the resettlement agency Catholic Charities found the two women an apartment in Northampton. It’s a one-year lease covered by the nonprofit to help Fati and Malalai toward independence. Fati said she’s grateful, but — at this point — she’s also clearly frustrated. The apartment is a one-bedroom, and they share that bedroom. Fati said at times it’s difficult. She and Malalai are a generation apart, have different sleeping schedules and talk on the phone at different times. "Would you sleep in one room with your mom or your aunt? Is it comfortable for you? I don't want to make problems for them, if they would hear my voice," she said. "But it is really, really good for me to have your own room. It's OK, we both signed for this apartment, but you can imagine." Malalai uses the only closet. Fati still keeps her clothes in her suitcase.

