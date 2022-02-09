Advertisement
In December, Springfield police officer Gregg Bigda was acquitted of criminal charges stemming from a 2016 incident in Palmer.
Bigda had been accused of brutalizing several teenage suspects. But even though Bigda was not convicted in criminal court, he still had to face two civil lawsuits. One just settled, but the other is moving ahead.
Karen Brown reports for New England Public Media.
This segment aired on February 9, 2022.