February 28, 2022
  • Jill Kaufman, New England Public Media
Starting Monday, Feb. 28, the faces of some Massachusetts public school students will be fully visible indoors. The state has lifted the mask mandate for schools, and now it’s up to districts to decide what to do.

Boston is keeping masks in place for now. But, as New England Public Media's Jill Kaufman reports, there's a range of plans in the western part of the state.

This segment aired on February 28, 2022.

