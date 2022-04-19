Many police officers suffer trauma. But not everyone gets the mental health support they need.

Six years ago, Jim Creed was hailed as a hero.

He and his wife sat waiting for their check after dinner at Bertucci's in Taunton when they realized there was a man attacking people with a knife.

"There were tables flying, chairs flying, people were running everywhere," recalled Creed, then a deputy with the Plymouth County Sheriff's Department.

Creed drew his gun, pulled out his badge, yelled he was with the police and told the man to drop the weapon. But the man kept coming, telling Creed, "We're both going to die today."

Creed fired a round.

The attacker fell to the ground and later died, ending what turned out to be a rampage through the city. Two others also lost their lives that day, stabbed by the assailant.

Creed and his wife were not physically harmed. But they weren't unscathed. The next day, Creed started feeling ill. It was the adrenaline leaving his body, he said.

"I just had really bad stomach pains," he said. "I ended up pretty much laying on my bathroom floor for about two or three hours that day, just kind of in pain, not knowing what was going on."

Law enforcement experts say it's all too common for officers to struggle emotionally after going through something traumatic. It could be a shooting, like the one involving Creed, losing a colleague to suicide or responding to a horrible incident involving a child.

But officers don't always get the help they need and many wind up resigning in the months and years that follow.

"Going through something like that is extremely difficult," said Sherri Martin, a former police officer who now works for the national Fraternal Office of Police union. "Even when it's handled well, it's difficult for the individual."

Martin said there’s a national effort to help officers in need. Just look at her job. The Fraternal Order of Police union created a new division focused on wellness three years ago, which Martin now leads.

She said it's critical that officers receive support, not only in the immediate aftermath of an incident, but for months or even years afterward.

And Creed is pushing a bill that would provide more support for officers in Massachusetts. If it passes, law enforcement agencies would need to establish programs to help officers deal with trauma. That includes training to help officers understand what to expect when they encounter wrenching incidents in the future.

It would also require departments to offer help to family members. That’s especially important to Creed, whose wife, Laura, was there for the shooting and tended to the wounded.

State Rep. Kathy LaNatra sponsored the bill after Creed told her about the issue. LaNatra said officers often internalize the horrific things they encounter on the job. She should know. Her husband is a police officer in Kingston and worked for the New York police when terrorists struck the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.