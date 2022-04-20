After visit from Sioux leaders, Barre Museum says it will evaluate collection for repatriation

The Barre Museum Association this week voted to start the process to return objects that once belonged to indigenous people. The vote comes a few days after native leaders from South Dakota visited the museum to lay claim to their ancestors’ belongings.

Renee and Manny Iron Hawk, from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, and Chief Henry Red Cloud, who represents the Oglala Lakota, part of the Sioux nation, stood outside the public library which houses the tiny Barre Museum. Before going in, they burned sage to "smudge," a ritual to purify themselves out of respect for the ancestors whose items they’re about to see.

"I share this smudge with everybody, all the light-skinned people that are here," Red Cloud said.

Red Cloud believes items in the museum were taken off the bodies of native people who were killed by white soldiers in Wounded Knee, South Dakota, on Dec. 29, 1890. Hundreds were massacred, including Manny Iron Hawk’s grandfather, Ghost Horse.

Iron Hawk said their ancestors are with them.

"I do believe they're here today, waiting for their items to return," he said. "I am glad, today, very happy. And I'm also sad spiritually, but these things are coming to the right way now."

Native people have come here since at least the early 1990s trying to get things back.

The museum has more than 200 items, not all native, in dimly lit glass cabinets. Some may have been treated with arsenic for preservation, so handling them is complicated.

Before the pandemic, the museum was open six times a year.

Ann Meilus, president of the Barre Museum Association, said the objects were donated to the museum in the late 1800s by resident Frank Root.

"Root was a showman," Meilus said. "He played up the Wounded Knee massacre, unfortunately, as his shtick to get people to come and view the Native American artifacts."

Meilus said there is documentation showing a lot of the items were sold to tourists by Lakota people, and she said some items were mislabeled to engage the imaginations of visitors.

"I highly doubt if they really are off the bodies of the people at Wounded Knee. But that nevertheless does not curb the awful tragedy that happened at Wounded Knee. We would like resolution to this," Meilus said. "I’ve been dealing with this for over 20 years."

Meilus said the museum has had contact with different native people about the items for decades. She said she wants to make sure the museum is dealing with the legal tribal council.

But a resolution is in the works.

The Barre Museum Association is located in the same building as the public library in Barre, Massachusetts. (Nancy Eve Cohen/NEPM)

"I shake your hand with a warm heart. Greetings to you," Chief Red Cloud said after visiting the museum, addressing a crowd of supporters inside a nearby church. "It’s an honor for me to be here. To be able to view the collection across the street. But better yet, going to be able to take the items home."

Red Cloud said in the early 1990s, his cousins, uncle and aunts also visited Barre, trying to get things back. He said a lock of human hair, part of a scalp, was returned later that decade. He said when someone dies, a spirit-releasing ceremony has to take place.

"And that didn't happen for the ancestors across the street over here," Red Cloud said. "So they're stuck in this limbo. They're stuck here. So we're going to make a way. The items are going to be be going home. But it's going to take some time."

Manny Iron Hawk also stood before the crowd, holding up a photograph of his grandmother.

“My grandma here, she survived the Wounded Knee massacre at the age of ten," he said.

Iron Hawk told the story that was passed down from his grandmother, to his mother, to him. His grandmother always remembered how her grandmother took care of her during the massacre.

"As soon as the shooting starts, your grandma grabs you by the hand and runs to the nearest ravine. ‘Run, run, run! Because the cavalry is going to come after you. They’re going to hunt you down and kill you,’ ” he said.