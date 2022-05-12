In Chelsea, cooling an urban heat island one block at a time

A city block just behind the industrial waterfront in Chelsea is typical for urban heat islands across the U.S. Nearly every foot is covered by a roof or pavement. There’s a Boys & Girls Club at one end and a vacant lot at the other. Ten multi-family buildings with parking lots for backyards fill out the middle. A few weeks ago, there were just five small trees.

But this nondescript slice of the state’s smallest city is worth watching. It may become a template as municipalities struggle with longer, more intense warm seasons and heat waves.

The Cool Block project is loading the area with pretty much every heat fighting tool in use around the country. There are 47 new elm, crabapple, cherry and hawthorn trees. Sidewalks are being ripped up to add planters, porous pavers or white concrete. Dark asphalt will be replaced with gray. There’s a design contest underway for the best way to green and chill the vacant lot. And the city is negotiating with the Boys and Girls Club about installing a white roof.

Arial view of the city block in Chelsea chosen for the Cool Block pilot project. (Screenshot via Google Maps)

Cooling one city block may not sound like an effective way to tackle climate change, but María Belén Power with the Chelsea-based environmental group Green Roots, says starting small works.

“That has really been an approach that we take in a lot of our projects,” says Power, Green Roots’ associate executive director. “Piloting small scale and ensuring that we can replicate those models to really have a much broader impact.”

State workers and volunteers plant trees on Maverick Street in Chelsea, part of the “Chelsea Cool Block” project to help mitigate urban heat in the city. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Green Roots is collaborating with the city and researchers at Boston University. The team at BU helped select the block. They started last summer, placing temperature sensors in trees and on roofs around Chelsea.

All 2.5 square miles of the city are considered a heat island. That means residents are at greater risk for asthma and other lung ailments, heart disease and stroke, risks that will only get worse with climate change. But the BU research shows not all blocks pose equal threats. Chelsea has pockets of extreme heat. Temperatures on blocks like this one can be seven degrees hotter than in less sweltering areas of the city.

“It feels oppressive and kind of blinding,” says Madeleine Scammell, an associate professor at the BU School of Public Health. “I’ve walked every street in the city and these are two of the hottest streets.”

Scammell sits at one corner of the block, in front of the Boys & Girls Club.

“We identified the hottest block that we could where there are a lot of people likely to be affected by the heat,” she says.

This map uses temperature sensor data to show pockets of extreme heat in Chelsea. The Cool Block pilot is in the south east pocket. (Courtesy C-Heat Project)

Scammell’s team plans to monitor temperature changes during warm seasons for the next few years to measure the impact of the Cool Block pilot. Some residents say the trees are already adding beauty and a sense of well-being, but they’re a long term investment in shade. The white roof and new pavement could help cool the area immediately.

Chelsea’s director of housing and community development, Alex Train, says a white roof on a city elementary school lowered the surface temperature by 20 degrees and the surrounding air temperature dropped by seven to 10 degrees in the summertime.

“The health and environmental benefits are immense,” Train says.

Michael Griffin of the state Department of Conservation & Recreation watches as a volunteer waters the root ball of a cherry tree. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Brian Martinez, 15, and other volunteers from the neighborhood help remove clay from the root ball of a cherry tree as they prepare to plant it. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The cost of the white roof on the Boys & Girls Club, the road and sidewalk resurfacing, the corner plantings, the trees and the creation of a park in the empty lot will total approximately $350,000. Most of that will come from a state grant.

Other cities are doing pieces of this project. Phoenix pledged to plant 100 tree-lined “cool corridors” by 2030 and is painting streets gray. Philadelphia requires cool roofs, often white, on new construction. Misting projects are opening as a way to cool down residents in Vancouver and New York.

Train says packaging all of these elements on a single block will multiply the impact.

“What we've found is that each of these interventions individually, although they're slightly effective, they're not as effective as they could be if they're implemented in unison,” he said.

Experts offer cautions. Ariane Middel, who studies urban heat impacts at Arizona State University, says it may be difficult to measure which strategies have the biggest impact when they overlap as in the Cool Block pilot. And making some changes on the same street may not make sense. For example, light colored sidewalks are cooler because they reflect sunshine. They aren’t useful under shaded trees.

“Some of the strategies are tough to combine,” Middel says. “You have to think about how to smartly place them and arrange them so they can work together and not against each other.”