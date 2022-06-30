Don't look up? Look down. Geothermal could help curb climate change

They say when you’re in a hole, stop digging. But according to the Environmental Protection Agency, digging deep holes, or more accurately drilling them, is the most energy efficient, cost effective way to heat and cool buildings with no climate disrupting carbon emissions.

The process taps into geothermal, or "ground source," energy which can be used to both heat and cool buildings. The technology has been around for 70 years, and now, an increasing number of Massachusetts communities are putting it to work, including Cambridge.

Standing at a nine-acre site near Fresh Pond that will soon be home to two new Cambridge schools, Davida Flynn took in the surroundings.

"It’s incredible what the city of Cambridge is doing here," said Flynn, senior project manager with W.T. Rich Company, the firm is overseeing the construction. "It’s incredible. There’s absolutely no natural gas to this property when this is done. No fossil fuels whatsoever."

A drilling crew works on a vertical system of geothermal wells on the site of the new Vassal Lane School in Cambridge. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

When finished, the 360,000 square feet of school space will be heated and cooled without burning a single molecule of fossil fuel thanks to the 75 geothermal energy holes workers are drilling in a distant corner of the construction site.

The open field has plenty of space for the huge drilling machine needed for the work. How big is it? Try 36 feet tall, 35 tons and powered by a 600-horsepower motor.

Roger Skillings, co-owner of the drilling company Skillings and Sons, watches as the drill's tungsten carbide drill bit chews through 500 feet of clay, boulders and tough New England bedrock. If workers hit water it has to be trucked away and treated.

Roger Skilling. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Drilling the 6-inch diameter holes is the most costly part of installing geothermal energy.

"Drilling holes in the ground is expensive," Skilling says. "One of those rigs costs $950,000 — a million bucks."

When completed, the system will draw thermal energy from the earth, where the temperature is a constant 50-60 degrees Fahrenheit, to the surface. Four thin plastic pipes are inserted into each hole, filled with water and antifreeze, and attached to pumps that circulate the liquid through a heat exchanger that keep the buildings comfortable year round.

"That's what's nice about geothermal," Skillings said, "you can cool or heat."

Compared with burning fossil fuels in a furnace, which is typically 75% to 90% efficient, geothermal is 300% to 400% efficient. For each unit of energy needed to operate the pumps, three to four units of thermal energy are extracted.

A vertical geothermal metal tube sticks out of the ground in Cambridge, carrying two geothermal pipes connected at the bottom of the well with a U-bend to form a loop. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Photovoltaic panels on the school roofs will provide the electricity needed to power the geothermal system. Skillings calls it a fossil-free match made in heaven and earth.

"Because you’re using an electric heat pump, solar works very, very well," he said. "They marry well together."

The city's construction program manager, Brendon Roy, expects the new system will pay for itself in less than a decade.

"We obviously look at the dollar value," he said. But Roy thinks clean tech has a social bottom line as well.

"Having geothermal means less fossil fuels being used on site and what that means to us is that it’s a payback on the mental health, the physical health of the community," he said. "And so it’s something we really value, and the city is really passionate about, so geothermal has been a fundamental piece of all our project going forward."

Geothermal projects are going forward across the Commonwealth.

Boston University’s new Data Science Center has 31 geothermal holes, each 1,500 feet deep. And just down the block from the Cambridge construction site is Belmont's new middle and high school. The just-finished 450,000 square-foot school is the largest geothermal building in the state. The ground source heat pump system is expected to save millions in energy costs and cut total climate emissions from town buildings by 40%.