These fish are critical to New England, and they're disappearing

Eric Hutchins waded through the brook's shallow water, his eyes locked on the water swirling between his thigh-high rubber boots. After some consideration, he plunged a short shovel into the gravelly bottom. “Right there,” he yelled, hoisting a dripping shovelful of sand to reveal a slim, wriggling critter no more than several inches long, before depositing it into a plastic tub for closer inspection. "They look like snakes, but they are absolutely fish." The fish he caught that day in Rockport was an American eel, a fish that's critical to fresh and saltwater ecosystems. Eels and other species help sustain predators of all kinds, from birds and semi-aquatic mammals, to fish like trout and striped bass that grace our dinner table. But the American eel, like herring and shad, are in decline thanks in part to human activity. While whales and polar bears capture the popular imagination, it can be easy to overlook the fates of these less glamorous creatures. But losing these species would have a profound effect in New England and beyond. Each year, baby eels — known as elvers — embark on a treacherous journey across open ocean. Born in the Atlantic's Sargasso Sea, a seaweed-rich zone bounded by the Bermuda Triangle, they ride Gulf Stream currents over 2,000 miles to the North American coast. From there, they fight their way up tributaries to fresh water lakes and ponds, where they can live for up to thirty years and grow several feet long. Those lucky enough to survive adulthood eventually return to the Sargasso Sea to spawn and die. Eric Hutchins wades through Mill Brook on Front Beach in Rockport. (Wilder Fleming/WBUR) Juvenile eels may be tiny, but they're remarkably resilient, able to survive in open air for hours at a time by breathing through their skin. "They actually migrate through the sediments and through the weeds and under rocks; they love the moss," Hutchins said. "So what I will do is flip over rocks and cobbles and see if there's any eels wiggling in it." Hutchins, a habitat restoration biologist with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, lives and works on Cape Ann. Along with a small group of volunteers, he monitors the baby eels migrating upstream at Mill Brook between spring and fall. In a year, sometimes they'll document well over a thousand elvers. An elver, a baby American eel, caught by fishermen in Nobleboro, Maine. (John Patriquin/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) Half a century ago, fishermen harvested millions of pounds of American eels annually up and down the Atlantic Coast. By 2013, however, researchers estimated the population had dropped by half. Experts suspect overfishing and coastal development have played a role in the decline, along with eutrophication — when nutrients from sewage and fertilizers choke the oxygen from ponds and streams. "Some of the runs into the Gulf of Saint Lawrence have crashed," Hutchins said. "There used to be tremendous fisheries up there, both for baby eels and adults, and in some of the runs up there, it's almost zero now." Along with hardships wrought by humans, eels face predators of all kinds. "Everybody will eat these," Hutchins said. "The fish: bass, pickerel; all the birds: the kingfishers, the herons. Otters will eat them. So they're an important food source in the ecosystem ... They lean more towards a freshwater ecology, but they're clearly supporting the saltwater ecology as well." As if on cue, a grackle swooped down, plucked a baby eel off a slimy rock and swallowed it whole with a few shakes of its beak. Another fish fundamental to fresh and saltwater ecology is the river herring. Alewives and bluebacks are migratory herring that range along the East Coast from Florida to Maine. Whereas eels are born in the ocean but live in freshwater, river herring live in coastal waters and only venture inland to spawn.

In pre-Columbian and colonial times, river herring and eels were a key food source for natives and European settlers alike, as well as fertilizer for crops like corn. Native Americans built traps known as weirs, corralling thousands of herring each spring when Massachusetts rivers became swollen with fish. Herring navigate a Massachusetts river. (Madison Wolters/ Charles River Watershed Association) As with eel, river herring populations began to crash in the 1980s, coinciding with advances in commercial fishing techniques and new construction along the coast. But one of the most overt structural threats to riverine life is more historic: dams. Massachusetts is home to about 3,000 dams, with many built in the 19th century for water power, reservoirs, or flood control. "A dam in a river is like a blocked artery; it's like a heart attack," said Robert Kearns, a climate resiliency specialist at the Charles River Watershed Association. "It degrades the water quality behind it; reduces the dissolved oxygen which fish rely on to breathe and to live ... and creates a habitat that's better for invasive species." Kearns and his colleagues support removing disused dams to restore watershed, but that's easier said than done. Take the Watertown Dam. The dam's location marks the historic end of the Charles River tidal estuary, a site where Native Americans and colonists built fish weirs before downstream construction stopped the tides from reaching Watertown. Watertown Dam from overhead. (Sean McNamara/Charles River Watershed Association) Today's dam dates to around 1900 and once generated electricity. Now, the dam is defunct and should be removed according to Emily Norton, the watershed association's executive director. "It's harming the plants and animals that rely on the river," she said. "But it's not serving a purpose for people."

