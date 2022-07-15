Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, compounds overdose crisis

Approaching a van that distributes safe supplies for drug use in Greenfield, a man named Kyle noticed an alert about xylazine.

“Xylazine?” he asked, sounding out the unfamiliar word. “Tell me more.”

A street outreach team from Tapestry Health delivered what’s becoming a routine warning; xylazine is an animal tranquilizer. It’s not approved for humans, but it’s shown up in about half of the drug samples Tapestry tests — mostly fentanyl, but also cocaine.

Kyle rocked backwards on his heels at the mention of cocaine.

“The past week, we’ve all been just racking our brains, like what is going on,” he said. “We’ve been accusing people of messing with our stuff. There’s been a lot of drama.”

Kyle and his friends thought they were using cocaine. But there was something else in the bag.

“Because if we cook it up and we smoke it, we’re falling asleep after,” Kyle said. WBUR is using first names in this story for people who use illegal drugs.

Kyle’s deep sleep might have been triggered by fentanyl, which is sometimes in cocaine too. But Kyle said one of his buddies used a test strip to check for the opioid and it didn’t show any.

This month xylazine was in a quarter of drug samples tested by the Massachusetts Drug Supply Data Stream (MADDS). It’s a state-funded network of community drug checking and advisory groups that uses spectrometers to let people who use drugs and researchers know what’s in bags or pills purchased on the street.

In some areas of state, including western Massachusetts, researchers found xylazine in 50%-75% of samples. In Greenfield, that’s a big change from last year, when xylazine wasn’t a concern.

“We’ve seen an exponential increase during the pandemic,” said Traci Green, who directs the opioid policy research collaborative at Brandeis and oversees MADDS. “Now the sad thing is we’re really seeing it all over the state. It’s definitely hazardous.”

People who use drugs can drop off samples for testing at the Tapestry Health office in Greenfield. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

There’s a lot of speculation about how and why xylazine is on the rise. It may be added to fentanyl or heroin to help extend the effects of an opioid high. Dealers may be using this relatively inexpensive and easy-to-order sedative if there are supply chain gaps with other drugs.

Whatever its path into the drug supply, the presence of xylazine has triggered warnings in Massachusetts and beyond.

As Xylazine Rises, Overdoses Rise Too

Perhaps the biggest concern is xylazine's association with more overdoses and deaths. Researchers in one study found that xylazine was detected in less than 1% of overdose deaths in 2015. By 2020, however, that share increased to 6.7%. The U.S. set a new record for overdose deaths that year. In 2021, fatal overdoses rose again, killing 107,000 people.

The study does not claim xylazine is causing more fatal ODs, but study co-author Chelsea Shover said it may contribute. Xylazine, a sedative, slows breathing, blood pressure and a person’s heart rate, compounding some effects of an opioid like fentanyl or heroin.

“If you have an opioid and a sedative, those two things are going to have stronger effects together,” said Shover, an epidemiologist at UCLA School of Medicine.

In Greenfield, Tapestry Health has responded to more overdoses as more tests show the presence of xylazine.