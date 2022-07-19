An extended heat wave begins in Boston on Tuesday

Boston has only seen two days so far this year hit 90 degrees or higher (June 26 and July 1), but that is about to change. Hot air arrives to the region Tuesday and will be here for an extended stay.

A heat wave is defined as three consecutive days or more with temperatures at or above 90 degrees. We’ll likely see six days in a row this time around.

Boston Forecast High Temperatures: Tuesday: 92 (Record 99 set back in 2013) Wednesday: 91 (Record 99 set back in 1991) Thursday: 94 (Record 102 set back in 1977) Friday: 92 (Record 103 set back in 2011) Saturday: 92 (Record 100 set back in 1952) Sunday: 90 (Record 98 set back in 1933)

Typically, Boston averages about 15 days a year that hit 90 degrees or above. In 2021, Boston recorded four heat waves, the longest of which was June 5-9. We also saw 24 days at 90 degrees or higher last year, including a day where we hit 100.

Over 100 years ago, back in 1912, Boston endured its longest stretch of consecutive 90-degree days in history: nine in a row.

There is a chance that the wind will be light enough, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday, to allow a weak sea breeze to kick in at Logan Airport (where the official Boston weather data is taken) and hold us just shy of 90. It will be close.

Interestingly, summertime heat records are hard to beat, and this stretch is no exception.

So we know it’s going to be hot — but how humid will it be? Our dewpoint temperature measures the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, and it will be in the uncomfortable range. Combined with the heat, "feels like" readings will be in mid- to upper 90s each afternoon. A heat advisory has been issued for Wednesday, and is likely to be extended later into the week.

During hot and humid weather, the body's ability to cool itself is affected. Under normal conditions, your skin, blood vessels and perspiration level adjust to the heat. But these natural cooling systems may fail if you're exposed to high temperatures and humidity for too long, you sweat heavily and you don't drink enough fluids. The most common heat-related illnesses are heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat rash.

With this much heat and humidity in place, some thunderstorms will be possible, though right now the risk looks fairly isolated and very hit-or-miss in nature. The greatest chances for some pop-up action will be Thursday afternoon and Saturday, so keep an eye to the sky and seek shelter indoors should a storm head your way.

Tips To Beat The Heat: