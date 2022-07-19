Advertisement
An extended heat wave begins in Boston on Tuesday
Boston has only seen two days so far this year hit 90 degrees or higher (June 26 and July 1), but that is about to change. Hot air arrives to the region Tuesday and will be here for an extended stay.
A heat wave is defined as three consecutive days or more with temperatures at or above 90 degrees. We’ll likely see six days in a row this time around.
Typically, Boston averages about 15 days a year that hit 90 degrees or above. In 2021, Boston recorded four heat waves, the longest of which was June 5-9. We also saw 24 days at 90 degrees or higher last year, including a day where we hit 100.
Over 100 years ago, back in 1912, Boston endured its longest stretch of consecutive 90-degree days in history: nine in a row.
There is a chance that the wind will be light enough, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday, to allow a weak sea breeze to kick in at Logan Airport (where the official Boston weather data is taken) and hold us just shy of 90. It will be close.
Interestingly, summertime heat records are hard to beat, and this stretch is no exception.
So we know it’s going to be hot — but how humid will it be? Our dewpoint temperature measures the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, and it will be in the uncomfortable range. Combined with the heat, "feels like" readings will be in mid- to upper 90s each afternoon. A heat advisory has been issued for Wednesday, and is likely to be extended later into the week.
During hot and humid weather, the body's ability to cool itself is affected. Under normal conditions, your skin, blood vessels and perspiration level adjust to the heat. But these natural cooling systems may fail if you're exposed to high temperatures and humidity for too long, you sweat heavily and you don't drink enough fluids. The most common heat-related illnesses are heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat rash.
With this much heat and humidity in place, some thunderstorms will be possible, though right now the risk looks fairly isolated and very hit-or-miss in nature. The greatest chances for some pop-up action will be Thursday afternoon and Saturday, so keep an eye to the sky and seek shelter indoors should a storm head your way.
Tips To Beat The Heat:
- Seek out A/C (library, mall, grocery store, friend's house) or find a cooling center.
- Choose someone you can call for help or who can check on you.
- Stay hydrated.
- Wear lightweight & light colored clothing.
- Take a cool shower or bath.
- Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day (between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.)
- Seek shade as much as possible if you are outdoors.
- Wear sunblock and a ventilated hat (straw or mesh).
- Never leave children or pets in a parked car, even briefly, as temperatures in the car can reach dangerous levels within a few minutes.
This segment airs on July 19, 2022. Audio will be available after the broadcast.