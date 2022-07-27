Local Coverage
July 27, 2022
Massachusetts is teaming up with New Jersey, New York and Connecticut in a nationwide competition to become one of 4 “hydrogen hubs.”

The goal of the federal program is to dramatically bring down the cost of producing hydrogen as a climate-friendly fuel and scale up industries to use it.

This morning, in the first of  three stories, WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports on the hype and hopes of developing a green hydrogen economy.

This segment aired on July 27, 2022.

Bruce Gellerman Twitter Senior Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.

