Advertisement
Moving hydrogen from hype to hope06:28Play
Massachusetts is teaming up with New Jersey, New York and Connecticut in a nationwide competition to become one of 4 “hydrogen hubs.”
The goal of the federal program is to dramatically bring down the cost of producing hydrogen as a climate-friendly fuel and scale up industries to use it.
This morning, in the first of three stories, WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports on the hype and hopes of developing a green hydrogen economy.
This segment aired on July 27, 2022.