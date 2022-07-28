Freeing — and capturing — hydrogen in Mass.

You might remember a high school chemistry experiment where you took a beaker of water, inserted two metal electrodes attached to a battery and watched as the electricity separated the hydrodgen from oxygen — and the gases bubbled off.

Well, if you captured the hydrogen, you'd have a powerful, clean energy source. One that could potentially replace climate-disrupting fossil fuels.

This morning in part two of his series, Fueling the Future, WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports on Massachusetts' role in creating the green hydrogen economy.