Advertisement
Freeing — and capturing — hydrogen in Mass.
You might remember a high school chemistry experiment where you took a beaker of water, inserted two metal electrodes attached to a battery and watched as the electricity separated the hydrodgen from oxygen — and the gases bubbled off.
Well, if you captured the hydrogen, you'd have a powerful, clean energy source. One that could potentially replace climate-disrupting fossil fuels.
This morning in part two of his series, Fueling the Future, WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports on Massachusetts' role in creating the green hydrogen economy.
This segment aired on July 28, 2022. Audio will be available soon.