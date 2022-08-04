Intense heat is set to blast into the region today. Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s, and another 100-degree reading in Boston isn’t out of the question.

Recently, the city hit 100 degrees on July 24. Last summer, it hit 100 degrees just once, on June 30. Prior to that, however, it'd been about a decade since we’d last seen a 100-degree reading in the city.

Boston High Temps. Forecast THURSDAY: 99, with a maximum heat index of 104 FRIDAY: 92 with a maximum heat index of 98 SATURDAY: 90 with a maximum heat index of 96 SUNDAY: 95 with a maximum heat index of 103 MONDAY: 92 with a maximum heat index of 98 Eleven days have reached 90 degrees in Boston this year. Last year, there were 15.

So you may be wondering, has there ever been a time we’ve hit 100 degrees more than once before in a summer? And yes, we have indeed.

In fact, the record is four times back in 1911 (all of those days were in July), and July 4, 1911, stands as the hottest day ever recorded in Boston at 104.

We’ve hit 100 degrees twice in a summer in four other years, too: 1919, 1944, 1949 and 1952.

With the humidity factored in, heat index values will climb as high as 104 today. Boston should easily break the old record for the date of Aug. 4, which is 96 degrees from over 100 years ago, back in 1928.

While temperatures won't be quite as hot Friday, the dew point will be higher, so the heat index will be close to 100.

If we hit 90 on Saturday, we'll mark our second official heat wave this summer. A feeble sea breeze may inhibit that from happening, but it’ll be close.

Sunday temperatures climb into the middle 90s again with heat index values over 100. It looks like the area will stay in the low 90s on Monday and perhaps on Tuesday. Cape Cod will be slightly cooler, with highs between 85-90 and heat index values in the lower 90s over the next several days.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency from Aug. 4 - Aug. 7. Heat advisories are in effect through 9 p.m. Friday, and will likely be issued again on Sunday. Under these conditions, your risk of heat exhaustion elevates during outdoor exertion or prolonged exposure.

Of course, it’s worth mentioning that with the intense heat and humidity in place, thunderstorms may also develop. Any storms will be isolated today, appearing mostly north and west of Boston. On Friday, you can expect scattered storms, which may hit or miss the other weekend days, too.

While I don’t expect widespread severe storms, a few could become damaging, so be prepared to seek shelter indoors if necessary.

Any thunderstorms that do develop will contain some downpours. That's fairly welcome news as drought conditions in Massachusetts keep worsening, and there is little substantial rainfall in the forecast.