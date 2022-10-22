Local Coverage
Early in-person voting for November election begins in Massachusetts
October 22, 2022
Looking for something to do this weekend? Early in-person voting for the November 8 election has begun in Massachusetts — it's just one of the voting options established as part of a new state law called the VOTES Act. Each city and town has their own specific hours and locations for casting an early ballot in person.

Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts, joined Weekend Edition to discuss the VOTES Act as well as the different ways to vote in the upcoming election.

This segment aired on October 22, 2022.

Sharon Brody Twitter News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

