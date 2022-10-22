Looking for something to do this weekend? Early in-person voting for the November 8 election has begun in Massachusetts — it's just one of the voting options established as part of a new state law called the VOTES Act. Each city and town has their own specific hours and locations for casting an early ballot in person.

Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts, joined Weekend Edition to discuss the VOTES Act as well as the different ways to vote in the upcoming election.