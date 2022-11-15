Local Coverage
Local Indigenous tribes gather to honor Native American Heritage month

November 15, 2022
The Massachusett tribe at Ponkapoag, in collaboration with the Nipmuc and Indigenous people of various nations, gathered at the start of Native American Heritage month.

On the banks of the Mystic River in Charlestown, they came to build community, strengthen tribal bonds, and learn a new yet ancient skill: how to use fire to build a traditional dugout canoe, called a mishoon.

WBUR’s Cristela Guerra spoke to the teachers and students at the forefront of this effort. She joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy to discuss.

This segment aired on November 15, 2022.

WBUR's Morning Edition

Cristela Guerra Twitter Reporter
Cristela Guerra is an arts and culture reporter for WBUR.

