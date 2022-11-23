Advertisement
Mass. hospitals seeing spike in young RSV patients
Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, didn't circulate much the last couple years.
That's likely because many people wore masks due to COVID.
Now, the masks are off, and the old virus is hitting with new force.
WBUR's Priyanka Dayal McCluskey reports that hospitals in Massachusetts are scrambling to respond to a wave of sick young patients, while also bracing for an expected increase in flu.
This segment aired on November 23, 2022.