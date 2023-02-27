Several inches of snow on the way will make for tough travel Tuesday

Our next winter weather event is approaching, and it will bring a plowable snow to much of the region Monday night into Tuesday.

This will not be a blockbuster storm, though it will impact road conditions, particularly during the Tuesday morning commute. Drivers can expect lingering slippery travel then that will last through the afternoon, before the snow comes to an end.

Friday may feature another round of snow, changing to a wintry mix then rain depending on the storm's track. But let's take it one storm at a time!

Here's the breakdown on this system.

Monday

Monday starts off quiet with temperatures in the 20s. Aside from a few inland flurries starting the day, I do anticipate some breaks of sun later in the morning.

Clouds will increase and thicken again throughout the afternoon with the first snowflakes set to arrive between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. — from Worcester to Boston. The intensity of the snow will be light to moderate, although some heavier bursts Tuesday morning are possible.

Tuesday

There may be a brief lull — or at least lighter snow for a time — around midday Tuesday. Afterward, snow fills back in and continues through the afternoon. Snow should end between 5 and 7 p.m. from west to east, though a few light snow showers may linger during the 7 to 9 p.m. timeframe.

Temperatures will be in the 20s when the snow begins and stay in the 20s through early Tuesday morning. Then temperatures should gradually rise a few degrees to the 30 to 35 degree Fahrenheit by Tuesday afternoon. That means just enough "mild" air wraps into eastern Massachusetts for a mix with — and changeover to — plain rain from Cape Cod to the immediate coast of the South Shore, and perhaps briefly in Boston.

There are no wind or coastal concerns this time around.

In general, this will be a widespread 3" to 6" event, with the lightest amounts on Cape Cod (1" to 3"), around 4" for much of eastern Massachusetts, and the "jackpot" of 6" to 8" in central Massachusetts and southwest New Hampshire.

Tuesday morning commute

Though this is not a major storm by any means, given the timing, the Tuesday morning commute will be very difficult with snow-covered roads and reduced visibility to 0.5 mile at times.

A period of snowfall rates 0.5" to 1" per hour is likely during the morning hours. With road treatments and crews out plowing, conditions should improve gradually during the afternoon so that the evening commute will be impacted less — though I do think there will still be some variable road conditions, especially on secondary roads.

Wednesday

Temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the mid to upper 20s for many, and around 32 degree Fahrenheit in Boston, so untreated surfaces will be slick early Wednesday morning. We'll get some melting Wednesday afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 40s.

And for some snowy perspective: Last year in Boston we ended up with 54" of snow for the season, which put us just above a typical climatological winter (average snow is 49.2"). This year, as of today, we've received 10.7" of snow in Boston. And the last time we had a storm with over 4" of snow was February 25 last year.