Powerhouse storm brings heavy snow and damaging gusts

What an impressive look at the satellite and radar this morning from a meteorological standpoint: A powerful ocean storm continues to strengthen early Tuesday morning, and an additional low-pressure center — called a "mesolow" — has formed near Long Island. This is enhancing precipitation across southern New England.

The rain/snow line has been cutting through the city of Worcester and will continue to wobble near this zone through midmorning. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. the rain/snow line will collapse east, changing the rain to snow for most locations with the exception of Cape Cod. I anticipate a changeover in Boston around or just before noon.

It will snow at a steady clip with bursts of moderate to heavy snow from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Expect snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour at times during this period. That means visibility will be significantly reduced and travel may be treacherous.

Travel

Road conditions will definitely vary — from totally snow covered in spots to wet in others —at least through the early afternoon.

The snow winds down in intensity between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

There will be some lingering snow showers and flurries during the first part of the overnight/per-dawn tomorrow at the coast, but no additional accumulation is anticipated.

The remainder of the week will feature the melting/refreeze cycle, as temperatures are anticipated to be in the 40s during the day before dropping into the 20s to low 30s overnight. That could result in some additional slippery spots and icy patches.

Snow

The jackpot zone will be north and west of the city, outside of I-495 — from central Massachusetts into southwest New Hampshire. In this zone, expect anywhere between 8-12 inches and 12-18 inches. I wouldn't be surprised to see higher amounts more locally, especially at higher elevations, like in the Monadnock region and the Route 2 corridor.

Otherwise, it's 6-8 inches from I-128 to I-495, 4-6 inches in the city itself to the North and South Shores, and with lesser amounts from Plymouth to Cape Cod.

The snow is very wet and heavy, making it difficult to move around. Several rounds of shoveling or snow-blowing are suggested, as opposed to waiting until the end to do it all.

Wind

Pockets of damage/outages are already starting to crop up (well, inland). And I anticipate outage numbers to continue to climb today in two zones. First, outside of I-495 at elevations where the highest snow amounts occur and the snow's heavy, pasty nature weighs down trees and powerlines. Second, at the coast with damaging wind gusts.

Let's break down the wind some more.

The northeast wind will ramp up during the day Tuesday, with numerous gusts: 30-40 mph inland and 40-50 mph gusts at the coast.

The wind will shift to the north late Tuesday afternoon. At this point, there will be a period of 50-60 mph gusts at the coast (40-50 mph inland), and when isolated gusts of up to 70 mph is possible from the tip of Cape Ann to the outer Cape. This will result in pockets of damage and outages.

During the late evening, on the backside of the storm, the wind will shift to the north-northwest and remain strong Wednesday. During this time, expect numerous gusts at 30-40 mph. At these speeds, restoration efforts may be tough for those that do lose power.

Flooding

Meanwhile at the coast, areas of minor coastal flooding and beach erosion are anticipated for multiple tide cycles: Tuesday morning's high tide, Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Surges of 1-3 feet will result in some roads, low-lying areas and basements to flood in the typical spots, particularly from Gloucester to Revere, Hull, Scituate and the bay side of Cape Cod.