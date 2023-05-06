Hampshire College expects largest incoming class in 5 years

Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, has announced its largest incoming class in five years.

In 2019, Hampshire was in trouble. Facing financial challenges, it laid off staff, limited the number of students entering in the fall and explored the possibility of a merger.

The president at the time was replaced and a major fundraising campaign began. Hampshire President Ed Wingenbach said the college is in a much different place now.

"We're stable and moving in a really positive direction financially," he said. "And more importantly, we are a really exciting place for students to attend, and I think we see that in the dramatically growing interest, both in applications and acceptances."

Among the students who will be coming are three transfer students from New College of Florida. Another 20 students from the college have begun the transfer process.

New College offers a self-directed curriculum similar to Hampshire's.

In January, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put more conservative members on the college's board of trustees. In March, Hampshire invited New College students to transfer and offered to match their current tuition.

Wingenbach said Hampshire has raised almost $40 million towards a $60 million fundraising goal and ten new faculty members are being hired for the fall.

This story is a production of the New England News Collaborative. It was originally published by New England Public Media.